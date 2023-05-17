IĠM calls on Castille to denounce illegal detention of journalists

The Institute of Maltese Journalists (IĠM) has issued a statement expressing its concern and calling for action after a court overturned the acquittal of three men found guilty of holding journalists against their will at a press conference held at Castille.

“The Institute once again takes the opportunity to reiterate the importance of utmost respect towards journalists, especially by politicians and their trusted ones,” it said in a statement.

The IĠM said it expects the government to distance itself from the three individuals who were found guilty of illegally detaining the journalists during the press conference. The convicted individuals, namely Jody Pisani, Mark Gauci, and Emanuel McKay, were responsible for barring the exit doors to prevent the journalists from leaving the room and asking their questions.

“Not only were the journalists unlawfully detained, but their voices were effectively silenced,” IĠM said.

The institute also urged the government to take appropriate measures to ensure that these individuals are not re-engaged for any government events. “The authorities must ensure that similar incidents are not repeated and that journalists are allowed to go about doing their job with utmost freedom and respect and in an environment befitting the fourth estate of democracy.”

A previous ruling in this case had acquitted the three men charged with holding the journalists against their will during the late-night Castille press conference in November 2019.

However, the Criminal Court has now overturned the acquittal following an appeal by the Attorney General.

Judge Aaron Bugeja, while upholding the appeal, found the three men guilty. As part of their sentence, the judge conditionally discharged them for six months, warning that any subsequent offence during this period would result in additional punishment for this offence.

The incident occurred during a tumultuous period in late 2019, as the cabinet discussed and ultimately rejected a request for a presidential pardon from Yorgen Fenech, a businessman implicated in the assassination of Daphne Caruana Galizia.

After the press conference, the journalists were prevented from leaving Castille by a group of plainclothes security guards. The incident was captured on mobile phone footage, and a police report was subsequently filed, leading to the charges against the three individuals.

In the initial acquittal ruling by Magistrate Joe Mifsud in 2020, the police investigation was criticised for not identifying the person responsible for ordering the doors to be closed. The magistrate had also shifted blame onto the journalists, accusing them of attempting to take over the building and engaging in unacceptable behaviour.

However, the Attorney General appealed the ruling, leading to the recent decision that overturned the acquittal and found the three men guilty.

Lawyer Etienne Savone represented the Office of the Attorney General in the case, while lawyers Ramona Attard, Charlon Gouder, and Matthew Xuereb served as defence counsel. Lawyers Michael Zammit Maempel and Peter Caruana Galizia appeared as parte civile.