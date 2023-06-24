NGOs allege government's pursuit of balance neglects economic and environmental concerns

The government's "approach for balance" allows it to overlook economic and environmental issues, Moviment Graffitti’s Andre Callus said on Friday.

“We don’t want balance, we want policymakers to be on the side of the people completely, and not on the side of developers” Callus said.

Speaking after a one-hour and 15-minute-long meeting with Prime Minister Robert Abela at Castille, Callus said the government showed it is aware environmental reforms are needed.

“We agreed that some policies need to change,” Callus said, but “the government still does not understand the environmental and quality of life emergency that we are going through".

A national protest in Valletta in May drew thousands of people demanding planning reform and an end to environmental destruction.

The protest was organised by multiple environmental organisations, including Moviment Graffiti.

The activist noted that despite years of unsuccessful attempts to initiate a dialogue, the pressure exerted by the public in 'Xebbajtuna' demonstration has now shown signs of prompting discussions to begin.

During the meeting with Abela and other ministers, eight civil society groups discussed various issues, including "bad and defective" planning policies, concerns about authorities prioritising the interests of developers over the people, and the country's economic model.

Reiterating expressed during the protest, Callus said “civil society will continue putting pressure on the government."