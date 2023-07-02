Grech says Mediterrane Film Festival was 'an abuse of public funding'

The Mediterrane Film Festival is, according to Nationalist Party leader Bernard Grech, “abuse of public funding.”

“Today we read the news that millions of euros covered trips for foreign artists. This is a clear case of abuse of public funding, and how this money goes to contractors close to the Labour Party and Robert Abela,” Grech said on Sunday.

The Times of Malta, reported on Sunday that Mediterrane Film Festival cost taxpayers at least a million euros.

The festival featured dozens of renowned actors and film crew, who were flown to Malta throughout the whole week.

Speaking on NET FM, Bernard Grech said this clearly exposed the prime minister using public funds to remain in politics.

“He uses public funding to remain popular, to stay in politics, and in the meantime, it is clear that there is no good economic plan, no plan to address the skills our workers need to thrive,” he said.

Grech insisted that the government was running out of ideas to develop Malta’s economy, and is now recycling ideas.

“There needs to be a proper economic plan, and it is very clear we do not have one,” Grech said.

He spoke once again of the Cost of Living (COLA) wage increases, which according to him, should not be taxed and that the government should absorb inflation costs through tax incentives.