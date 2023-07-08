Prime Minister visits Verdala project in Virtu, Rabat

The controversial Verdala project, developed by AX Holdings, is currently underway, with the Prime Minister visiting the site on Saturday morning.

The Planning Authority approved the demolition of the former Verdala hotel, in April 2020. The eyesore was replaced by a slightly lower hotel and two, eight-storey apartment blocks.

The development includes a 5-star hotel with 40 guestrooms and 17 serviced apartments fully located outside development zones.

They also include a private residential complex spread over the two blocks for 85 apartments and four retail units.

A Department of Information statement on Saturday morning said the investor was committed to develop a quality project in the area of Virtu, Rabat.

“A project which not only looks after, but respects the surrounding environment. The project, particularly as seen from the outside, has been designed in a way that complements the area in which it is located,” the statement read.

During the visit, the Prime Minister was accompanied by the founder of the AX Group Angelo Xuereb, members of the Xuereb family and other members involved in the management of the company.

The statement also explained that the project joins a chain of other “quality investments” following the same environmental and sustainability principles.

In the past days, the Prime Minister visited other new projects including the Farsons Group of Trident Park and the Brewhouse.