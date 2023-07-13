Sofia death: Mother claims corruption in award of public land in reaction to Prime Minister's interview

Jean Paul Sofia mother, Isabelle Bonnici, has claimed corruption in the manner by which public land was awarded to the developers of a factory site where her son was killed in a building collapse.

Bonnici was reacting to the exclusive interview Prime Minister Robert Abela gave MaltaToday on Thursday morning, hours after the government rejected a parliamentary motion to hold a public inquiry into Sofia's death.

"My son's case is extraordinary. There are indications of corruption on [the manner by which] government land [was awarded]. Never has a building in Malta collapsed on its own," Bonnici told MaltaToday. "[Prime Minister] Do not insult my intelligence. I have a mind, and no mother will allow anyone else to abuse it."

Refuting the Prime Minister's claims regarding the government's efforts to regulate the construction sector, Bonnici noted the unfulfilled promise made by then infrastructure minister Ian Borg in 2019 regarding the licensing of contractors. A new licensing regime is only being introduced now.

Bonnici emphasized that her primary objective remains that of uncovering the full truth and expressed frustration with what she described as the Prime Minister's attempts to divert attention from the core issue at hand by suggesting political motivations behind the call for a public inquiry.

"I want factual information to emerge in a transparent process with the aim of preventing others from experiencing the same pain as I am," she said.

Bonnici challenged the Prime Minister to demonstrate transparency and a genuine desire to uncover the truth by initiating a public inquiry.

"You have the power to initiate a public inquiry, which would earn people's trust and show that you are clean and sincere. Show that you want to seek justice and a better Malta."

WATCH: Interview with Prime Minister Robert Abela on the Jean Paul Sofia case