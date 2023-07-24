More power cuts reported throughout Sunday night and Monday morning

A number of localities have reported power cuts throughout Sunday night and Monday morning despite Enemalta’s statement on Sunday stating that power had been restored to all localities which were affected by cable faults.

A number of residents from Sliema, Dingli, Rabat, Attard, St Julian’s, St Paul’s Bay and Żejtun reported power outages on Sunday night until early Monday morning, leaving many residents struggling to sleep in high temperatures.

Meanwhile, the Ministry of Health issued a health warning due to a persistent heatwave across the Maltese Islands with a predicted maximum temperature of 42°C. The Ministry urged people who are at greater risk of serious harm from heatstroke, such as the elderly and children, to avoid exposure to the sun during peak heat hours.

The Ministry also urged people to work from home, stay hydrated and avoid physical labour during the hottest parts of the day.

Meanwhile, on Sunday, Prime Minister Robert Abela said that he was “very sorry and worried about the situation.” Abela said that the government and Enemalta were working on a compensation system for the loss of perishables and faults suffered by electrical appliances.

He emphasized that more can be done to strengthen the system, as similar heatwaves would be repeated due to the climate emergency.