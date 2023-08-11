Woman hospitalised after traffic accident involving forklift in Imqabba

A 38-year-old woman sustained grievous injuries after she was involved in a traffic accident involving a Daihatsu Terios and a forklift in Imqabba.

The accident happened on Thursday at around 6:15am in Triq Valletta, Imqabba. A 21-year-old man from Cuba, along with three boys aged nine, seven, and four were inside the Terios at the time of the accident.

A medical team and members from the Civil Protection Department arrived on the scene for assistance, and an ambulance took the woman to Mater Dei Hospital for further treatment. She was later certified as having sustained grievous injuries.

Police investigations are still ongoing.