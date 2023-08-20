Abela announces incentives for disciplined forces members to extend service beyond retirement

Police officers, firefighters and soldiers will be among those incentivised financially, to remain with the force after their 25 years of service, Prime Minister Robert Abela announced on Sunday.

Speaking to ONE’s Trisha Falzon, Abela revealed that the cabinet has given its approval to this incentive, with further details set to be disclosed in the upcoming weeks.

"In the coming weeks, the government will announce the specifics and implement the intended measures so that individuals who have completed 25 years of service in the disciplined bodies will receive financial incentives to extend their tenure within the organisation," Abela stated.

Currently, the police, along with the Armed Forces of Malta and the Civil Protection Department workers, are entitled to a pension after 25 years of service.

However, as promised in the election manifesto and subsequently approved by the cabinet, changes will be put into effect to prevent individuals from exiting the workforce at such a young age.

"We aim to retain the experience that we cannot afford to lose, and we will introduce initiatives to achieve this goal," Abela emphasized.

Abela noted that the government acknowledges the trend of workers leaving these disciplined bodies at the relatively early ages of 45 or 50, resulting in a loss of valuable experience and talent for society.

Through this strategic step, Abela added, the government aims to enhance security in local communities while simultaneously recognising and rewarding the loyalty displayed by these individuals towards the country.

Retributing this incentive to the better common good, Abela also mentioned the recent measure implemented in the construction sector.

Responding to remarks made by the opposition leader, Bernard Grech, last week, Abela stated that he was not taken aback.

"We have an opposition that lacks credibility. It voices one thing in front of the camera but acts in contradiction behind it. However, it has now unveiled its true face in public," Abela remarked.

Last Sunday, Grech criticised Abela's statements regarding developers who submit applications disregarding planning regulations, asserting that the prime minister lacks faith in his own institutions.

"The construction and development sector is a sector where certain changes were made, are still ongoing, and will persistently be required. We are instituting substantial changes, and more are on the horizon. These modifications will ultimately distinguish between enthusiasts and individuals committed to the cause," stated the Prime Minister.