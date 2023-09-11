Europride in Gozo 'an extraordinary milestone in our island's LGBTIQ+ history'

The Gozo Regional Council has applauded the progress achieved by governmental entities and NGOs, following Gozo’s second-ever Pride march that took place over the weekend.

“It is with great satisfaction that the council acknowledges the significant enhancements in LGBTQI+ services over recent years”, the council said.

In a statement, it was said that the region has seen a noticeable increase in the accessibility of healthcare for LGBTQI+ people, starting with the development of the Qawsalla Hub by LGBTI+ Gozo and continuing with the introduction of a regular Genitourinary Medicine Clinic in Gozo (GU Clinic).

The council called for government agencies to work more closely together, that educational initiatives be strengthened, that health services be further improved, and that the community adopt a more accepting attitude.

On Saturday, Gozo minister Clint Camilleri, said that this celebration of love, diversity, and equality is an important turning point in the development of social rights in Gozo and Malta.

Camilleri stressed in his closing remarks that although one should be proud of these accomplishments and development, working towards a future where everyone will have an equal future should be a priority.

Meanwhile, Equality parliamentary secretary Rebecca Buttigieg, said that taking part in these activities sends a strong statement that both Malta and Gozo are proud of the advancements made in recent years regarding equality.

Catherine Camilleri, Co-Ordinator of LGBTI+ Gozo, was also present at the event. She expressed pride in the celebration of the second annual Gozo Pride March and that it was an honour to represent the LGBTIQ+ community in Gozo.

Camilleri emphasised the significance of these values in the collective journey of the LGBTIQ+ community by focusing on the fundamental principles of compassion and the beauty of acceptance.