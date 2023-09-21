Ex-UHM boss Gaetano Tanti passes away at 66

Gaetano Tanti, a long-serving president of UHM, has died at the age of 66.

Born in March 1957, Tanti was from Hamrun.

He joined the UHM in 1976 and worked up the ranks to become the union’s president in May 1998.

He held the post of president for 13 years until he retired from trade unionism and rejoined the public service in 2011.

As a trade unionist, Tanti served on several entities, including the Malta Council for Economic and Social Development.

His son-in-law, radio host JD Patrick on Facebook was lost for words: “I don’t know what to say… one day we will meet again and continue where we left off… I’ll see you buddy.”

Several politicians and trade unionists saluted Tanti.

Opposition leader Bernard Grech paid tribute to Gejtu, hailing him as the embodiment of a trade unionist who wholeheartedly supported the Maltese workforce while also championing a European vision.

PN MEP David Casa recalled the time when he rubbed shoulders with Tanti during the pro-EU membership campaign prior to Malta’s accession referendum in 2003.

“I found Gejtu a strong shoulder to lean on for Moviment Iva because in a reasonable and factual manner explained and convinced Maltese workers that the EU was a good choice for them,” Casa wrote.

Tanti leaves to mourn him his wife and children.