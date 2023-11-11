Transport Malta inspects 14 vehicles, issues 54 contraventions

Earlier in the week Transport Malta's Vehicle Inspection Unit inspected 14 vehicles, issuing 54 contraventions during a spot check exercise in Naxxar.

The plates of two vehicles were also confiscated.

Notably, a truck was weighed on the road and then escorted away to reduce its weight to comply with regulations.

Transport Malta's CEO, Jonathan Borg stated that spot checks are crucial for ensuring road safety and compliance with regulations.

He also emphasised the importance of regular vehicle inspections to prevent accidents and maintain the integrity of Malta's road network.

TM said that the Vehicle Inspection Unit will continue to conduct these spot checks to uphold the standards of vehicle safety and compliance.

“These spot checks not only serve to enforce regulations but also to educate and raise awareness among vehicle owners and drivers. By conducting these checks, Transport Malta aims to create a culture of responsibility and accountability within the community,” Transport Malta said in a statement.

“The success of today's spot check demonstrates the commitment of Transport Malta to prioritize road safety and uphold the standards of vehicle compliance.”