Parents days, IEP meetings cancelled as union directives hit schools

Parents days and IEP meetings have been cancelled as educators in State and church schools on Monday started observing industrial action ordered by the Malta Union of Teachers.

The union issued a raft of directives to its members last week after it announced an industrial dispute over stalled collective agreement talks. It also ordered a one-day strike on 27 November.

Educators are also refraining from carrying out work on assessments, not submitting student attendances, not using communication books, holding no meetings with parents, refraining from all external communication, including Teams and MySchool, and performing no work related to audits and reviews.

A conciliatory meeting between the government and the union is expected to be held later on today.

The union said last Friday it was dissatisfied with the financial proposals put forward by the Education Ministry for improved pay packets for educators. Talks on a new collective agreement have been going on for nine months.

The MUT said the proposals tabled by the government were a far cry from the “substantial increases” that were promised in the Labour Party’s election manifesto and reiterated after the election. No details have emerged so far on the financial proposals put forward by the government and the union's counter proposal.

The directives issued by the union are applicable to kindergarten educators, education officers, heads of departments, teachers, learning support educators, assistant heads, heads of school, trainer, MAV centre administrators, LSC coordinators and technician grades. The directives are applicable to supply or regular workers in State and Church schools.

The MUT enjoys sole recognition to discuss collective agreements on behalf of all educators. A rival union, the Union of Professional Educators, on Saturday said it would not join the MUT's dispute and refrained from giving its members any directives.

Minister strikes conciliatory tone

Speaking in parliament on Monday morning, Education Minister Clifton Grima struck a conciliatory tone, warning against verbal abuse towards educators as a result of the dispute.

He briefly addressed the issue during the debate on the budget estimates for the education ministry, insisting government was committed to ensure educators receive a pay packet that respected the work and sacrifices they did.

Grima insisted government had no issue with the MUT and will strive to reach an agreement.