Three new active ageing centres for Kottonera elderly

Three new day centres are up and running in the Kottonera area, offering a new recreational space for the resident elderly.

Active Ageing Minister Jo Etienne Abela visited the centre on Thursday. He said the aim of these centres is to offer a space for the elderly to meet and remain active in the community.

He said the centres offer a varied programme of activities to help the elderly use their abilities and share their experiences with other elderly people as well as other generations.

Abela said Malta has 29 such centres across the country, and added that the government is committed to offering more centres and spaces for the benefit of the elderly still living in their local community.

Parliamentary Secretary for Local Government Alison Zerafa Civelli, who also visited the day centres on Thursday, praised the collaborative effort by the local councils in the Kottonera area.

She said local councils should work to improve the quality of life of all residents in their respective communities.

“We are committed to continue working on more projects and initiatives to promote active ageing and the inclusion of elderly residents in the community,” she said.