A year after his death, Jean Paul Sofia’s parents recognised with Ġieħ ir-Repubblika

Jean Paul Sofia’s parents were awarded the medal of service to the Republic during Republic day investiture ceremony in Valletta.

John Sofia and Isabelle Bonnici had led a cause for reforms in laws and systems regulating the local building and construction sector following the tragic death of their son Jean Paul in December of 2022.

His parents had expressed “outstanding perseverance” in transforming their grief into a cause which ensures justice for their son and other construction victims.

The plea of Sofia and Bonnici served to unite people of all parties and colours, of different backgrounds and ages, in a campaign for more enforcement in hopes of avoiding other tragedies in the future.

Despite their suffering, Sofia’s parents are now a symbol of courage, activism, and a parent’s love in making a difference in the lives of the Maltese society.

On Republic Day each year, the President, on behalf of the Government and people of Malta, pays public tribute to several Maltese citizens who distinguish themselves in different fields of endeavour, by appointing them to The National Order of Merit or to the Xirka Ġieħ ir-Repubblika, or by awarding them the Midalja għall-Qlubija or the Midalja għall-Qadi tar-Repubblika.

This year's investiture ceremony took place at The Palace, Valletta, following the customary ceremonial parade held at Palace Square and the President’s address.

NATIONAL ORDER OF MERIT

Companion

Helena Dalli: European Commissioner for Equality Helena Dalli held a tenure as a Member of Parliament on behalf of the Labour Party from 1996 to 2019.

As an advocate for social justice, Dalli led significant social reforms, particularly in the domain of equality. She spearheaded reforms addressing gender equality, the rights of the LGBTIQ community, gender-based violence, work/life balance structures, female participation in the labour market, conditions of employment and civil liberties.

Officer

Edward John Despott: Edward John Despott is an internationally recognised expert in interventional endoscopy. Among his several achievements, he has developed the 'saine-immersion technique' (SITE) for endoscopic submucosal dissection (ESD), which is now being utilised worldwide for facilitation of minimally invasive endoscopic removal of premalignant tumours of the digestive tract.

For this, he has recently received prestigious acclaim from the inventors of ESD themselves, the Japanese Gastroenterological Endoscopy Society.

Stanley Fiorini: Born in 1941, Stanley Fiorini is a Professor Emeritus of Mathematics and Senior Fellow at the University of Malta. His interest in Maltese history, especially its Medieval period, led him to research the subject in both local and foreign archives, in the Vatican, in Spain, and Palermo.

Ordinary member

George Borg: Starting his long career in the education sector as a teacher in primary schools, as well as special schools, George Borg dedicated a large part of his life to the improvement of the social, economic and educational conditions of persons with disabilities.

Borg was also the person behind the comprehensive research studies carried out on Inclusive and Special Education in Malta which were carried out Inclusive and Special Education in Malta which were carried out in Years 2005, and 2014.

Anton B. Dougall: Born in Cospicua in 1952, Anton B. Dougall is known for promoting Maltese cuisine internationally, won several competitions and honours and showed a strong sense of entrepreneurship and innovation.

Throughout the years he was responsible for organising various banquets for heads of states, including several dinners for Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II in Marlborough House, London and in Malta. He also served Prince William when he visited Malta in 2014.

Ruth Farrugia: An advocate, lawyer and former coordinator of the University of Malta Human Rights Platform, Ruth Farrugia was the first Director General of the President's Foundation for the Wellbeing of Society from 2014 to 2019.

She has contributed to several local, regional and international boards and chaired the Children and Young Persons Care Order Board and the National Commission for Child Policy and Strategy in Malta. She has drafted guidelines and legislation regarding children and equality rights, both locally and for the European Commission and Council of Europe, and has published widely in the field of family, child rights and human rights law.

Robert G. Xuereb: A consultant Cardiologist, Robert G. Xuereb is a pioneer in cardiology in Malta. He was a President of the Maltese Cardiac Society between 2013-2023.

Xuereb was key in the setting up of the first-ever interventional cardiology services based in Malta in the early 1990s. He was instrumental in cardiology services based in Malta in the early 1990s.

Xuereb continues to strive hard for the reduction of cardiovascular disease and deaths in Malta.

Acts of Service

Frans Baldacchino: Commonly known as il-Buddaj, Frans Baldacchino was one of the leading traditional Maltese folk singers. Il-Budaj was an important part of Maltese history, as he elevated the popular għana from what was once means of amusement to the highest levels of Maltese culture.

Paul Buttigieg: Born in Qala in 1963, carpenter Paul Buttigieg was elected to the Qala Council in 2017 on behalf of the Labour Party, where he has served as mayor ever since.

Buttigieg has been involved for over 20 years in campaigns concerning environmental protection in his hometown and beyond. He is now known for his fight to save Ħondoq ir-Rummien, for which he earned the nickname "Pawlu ta' Ħondoq." His activism resulted in a 22-year long battle against a massive development which was proposed for this zone.

His work saved Ħondoq ir-Rummien for future generations.

Dominic Cutajar: A leading figure in Malta's cultural sector, Dominic Cutajar has reported regularly in the local press on contemporary local artists and art events since the 1960s.

Cutajar was also involved with nature conservation issues, becoming a founding member of the Malta Ornithological Society in 1962. He died on 25 August at the age of 85.

John Gafà: John Gafà is a qualified electrical engineer, who specialised in distribution and transmission after which, in 1967, he began working with the Malta Electricity Board, now better known as Enemalta.

In May 2001, Gafà was appointed a member of the general committee of the St. Philip's Band Club and was trusted with the archivist position. It was in this position, that he marked on creating a Musical Index which stores information on composers and compositions in a computerised manner.

Pamela Muscat: The Honorary President of ADHD Malta, Pamela Muscat has worked in the field of special education for 25 years, supporting and guiding students with diverse needs and social problems in mainstream schools.

Over the years, Muscat was appointed on different boards such as the Commission for the Rights of Persons of Disability (CRPD), the Lino Spiteri Foundation and most recently ENGAGE.

Silvio Parnis: Silvio Parnis was a Labour parliamentary secretary for active ageing and persons with disability, before dying in January at the age of 57.

Parnis succeeded in making his involvement in politics a means to support the most vulnerable groups in society. He managed to join his political work with the social cause, with continuous contact with the people and incessant work to improve the standard of living of workers and families.

His political career revolved around the social standing of the community, particularly people's income, social assistance, care for the elderly and accommodation, amongst other matters.

Ester Sant: In 2000 Esther Sant was diagnosed with breast cancer. Working side by side with the late Helen Muscat, she set up Action for Breast Cancer Foundation in 2017. Since then the foundation worked tirelessly to create a one-stop-shop at the Breast Clinic in Mater Dei and the Gozo General Hospital.

In 2013, the Foundation commissioned a scientific study to evaluate the benefits of introducing Oncotype DX to eligible breast cancer patients. In October Oncotype DX was introduced in Malta and is used to save patients from the ravages of chemotherapy.

The Local Council's Association: Established in 1994, by means of subsidiary legislation, the Local Councils' Association serve the necessities and challenges of local and regional authorities in Malta.

The association serves as a tool for the achievement of good governance and transparency at local and regional levels. It ensures collaborations, consultation and effective coordination at different levels of policymaking in anything which affect the functioning of democracy and the active participation of residents.

Maltese athletes of the Games of the Small States of Europe (GSSE): This year's GSSE games culminated in an outstanding feat as the country clinched a total of 38 gold, 30 silver and 29 bronze medals, an unparalleled performance that crowned the athletes as the overall champions amongst nine countries.

Team Malta, led by Eleanor Bezzina, and made up of over 200 athletes showed determination and hard work in the games. Malta placed first for the first time and won the most medals during the games.