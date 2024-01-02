Neglected horse dies on New Year’s Day after months of starvation, rescue team says

In an incident that unfolded on New Year's Day, a horse rescue team attempted to save a severely neglected horse that had endured two years of unspeakable suffering.

The heartbreaking details were shared by horse rescuer Korin Farrugia in a poignant Facebook post that has ignited debates once again for stricter regulations and greater awareness regarding animal welfare.

The neglected horse collapsed and died despite the rescue team's efforts. The veterinarian on site discovered that the horse had resorted to consuming stones, glass, and pieces of wood in a desperate bid for survival.

Farrugia expressed the profound sorrow of witnessing the aftermath of months of starvation, saying that it didn't even have access to water.

In her post, Farrugia, who expressed a mix of grief and anger, highlighted the need for accountability for those responsible for such heinous acts of cruelty.

The rescuer's words resonated with many in the comments, who joined in calling for stricter regulations to deter and penalise animal neglect and abuse.

The horse's tragic story also shed light on the challenges faced by animal rescue organisations, which often operate with limited resources and struggle to accommodate the overwhelming number of animals in need.

The rescuer also shared personal regret, revealing that the horse had been offered for rescue almost two years ago by the original owner. Due to capacity constraints at the time, the horse couldn't be taken in, and the subsequent rehoming led to the tragic outcome.

The post concluded with a bittersweet New Year's wish to fellow rescuers, acknowledging the inevitable heartbreak that comes with their compassionate work. The rescuer expressed gratitude to those who dedicated their New Year's Day to the rescue efforts and offered condolences to the horse, apologising for not being able to save him.