TikTok’s nobodies face criminal action after viral outbursts reach MPs

The Commissioner for the Rights of Persons with Disability has defended political condemnations against a TikToker’s viral video with disparaging comments made towards “the sick and disabled”.

The condemnation from minister Julia Farrugia and Nationalist MP Graziella Galea have led the CRPD to file a police report against the TikToker.

The video, which is making the rounds on social media, has seen the person in question being reported to the police by the Commission for the Rights of Persons with Disability (CRPD).

CRPD head Rhoda Garland defended public statements by politicians condemning the viral video in which the person in question is involved in an outburst expressing disgust towards sick and disabled persons.

“Our job is to report such cases when they are brought to our attention. We make the report, and then it is up to the police to see whether any further action should be taken. The responsible thing to do is to take action as soon as it is brought to our attention,” she told MaltaToday.

In a video initially shared on TikTok and later posted to Facebook by Nicxann Galea, the individual is seen addressing the camera, and expressing disgust towards disabled and sick people. In another circulating video, the same individual calls out people during a TikTok livestream, again expressing her "disgust" towards disabled and sick individuals.

Both Inclusion Minister Julia Farrugia Portelli and Opposition MP Graziella Galea reacted to the viral video. The minister said people with “leukaemia or cancer need to be loved and are not disgusting” and announced that the CRPD had reported the videos to the police.

But Gardland denied that the CRPD was being excessive in reporting a clear outburst of inane commentary to the police, discounting the irrationality of the argument made by the TikTok user herself. “We have no initial responsibility, but will be ready to assist her when needed. I don’t know the individual and so can only report at this stage,” she said.

She said the CRPD not only wants the police to investigate the content of the video, but also the persons sharing it. “The video wouldn’t need reacting to if people did not share it,” she said.

Garland said she agreed with both Galea and Farrugia Portelli’s online statements, and found no issue with what they said, when pressed on whether their reaction was excessive, and could result in online abuse towards the individual. “A politician is required to react to the concerns of public citizens,” she said.