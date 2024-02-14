Cleansing and Maintenance Division to clear 5,000 tonnes of waste from Żebbuġ dump site

The Cleansing and Maintenance Division is currently cleaning out an illegal dump in the heart of Ħaż-Żebbuġ and has already removed 2,000 tonnes of waste.

After the waste is cleared, the area will transform into a temporary car park. Subsequently, the Żebbuġ local council plans to submit an application to Project Green for the construction of an underground car park at the site, with a park situated above it.

According to Żebbuġ's mayor, Mark Camilleri, the implementation of the underground parking facility will enable the pedestrianisation of Żebbuġ square.

The Cleansing and Maintenance division will continue to clear some 3,000 tonnes of waste in the area which the mayor described as, “Żebbuġ’s last open space.”

During a press conference on the site, tourism minister Clayton Bartolo said that such efforts will result in public cleanliness as an integral part of Maltese communities, as he stated that similar efforts will continue around the country.

Meanwhile, parliamentary secretary for public cleansing, Glenn Bedingfield explained that this cleansing exercise was brought about after a request from the local council, as residents were also consulted prior to the cleansing exercise.

Bedingfield encouraged other local councils to do the same thing for the good of their communities.