ARUC and Sedqa to launch educational campaign on cannabis

The Authority for the Responsible Use of Cannabis (ARUC) and Sedqa have joined forces to launch an educational campaign on the use of cannabis.

During a press briefing on Monday, it was explained that government has already spent more than a million euros in prevention campaigns through a contract between the two entities. This agreement means that Sedqa’s resources aimed at reaching students have increased, along with its efforts.

Starting Wednesday, the public will start seeing informative adverts aimed at making Malta’s cannabis laws clearer than ever. It was explained that authorities are still being asked questions which reflect disinformation about the cannabis law. Here it was emphasised that smoking in public is prohibited, as is selling legally grown cannabis.

The campaign is being funded partly by the funds received from the cannabis associations.

Positive feedback from cannabis association members

During the briefing, ARUC chairman Leonid McKay explained the results of the cannabis associations’ results during the past few weeks, as the first associations started operating.

McKay stated that based on the feedback of the associations, members were pleasantly surprised to find that their legally-purchased cannabis came in informative packages that indicate that the product was tested. Users were also pleased to purchase their cannabis at prices which compete with that of the black market.

McKay and parliamentary secretary for reforms, Rebecca Buttigieg both underlined that all registered users were people who already smoked cannabis, indicating that people are not being incentivised to start consuming cannabis.

With regards to upcoming cannabis associations, McKay explained that two more associations should be operational in the coming weeks, as two other associations have been granted an in-principle license.

Buttigieg reacts to drug report

During the briefing Rebecca Buttigieg took the time to address a drug report which indicated that the number of people who were admitted to hospital due to cannabis intoxication had substantially increased.

Buttigieg noted that the people admitted to hospital sufferred the effect of synthetic cannabis, which is still illegal and has nothing to do with the cannabis produced and distributed by the associations. She said that ARUC is responding to local and international trends.

“Let us not be judgmental” - Michael Falzon

Minister for social policy Michael Falzon started off his intervention by saying that the use of any substance is harmful, even though evidence of narcotic consumption can be seen in many corners of the world and stretches back centuries.

Falzon stated that despite the knowledge of the effects of drugs, people will still choose to consume them, and that is why entities like ARUC and Sedqa are crucial, as they face these realities and confront them head-on.

Falzon concluded by telling the public not to be judgmental in the face of drug users.