Aaron Farrugia’s appointment as ambassador to IMO approved by parliamentary committee

Former minister Aaron Farrugia was approved as Malta’s ambassador to the International Maritime Organisation on the back of government’s majority in parliament’s Public Appointments Committee.

In a short parliamentary grilling on low heat, the Opposition MPs on the committee voted against Farrugia’s nomination on the basis that he will remain a member of parliament.

Farrugia was the only minister to lose his portfolio in January’s Cabinet reshuffle, having previously held the transport ministry. However, he was immediately nominated by the government to act as Malta’s non-resident permanent representative to the IMO.

Nationalist Party MP Karol Aquilina noted that the Standards Commissioner had criticised the system whereby government MPs are given jobs with the executive and called for this to change. Aquilina asked Farrugia whether he saw any conflict between his role as a backbench MP and ambassador, representing the government’s interests.

Farrugia insisted that the recommendation made by the Standards Commissioner had to be viewed within a wider context where MPs are given the possibility to be full-timers.

“If parliament remains a part-time job one cannot preclude MPs from taking up other jobs,” Farrugia said.

He added: “I am seeing nothing wrong with me taking up the IMO position while retaining my parliamentary seat. If I need to criticise the Opposition and government in parliament, I have no problem continuing to do so, like I have always done in a constructive way.”

PN MP Adrian Delia said the Opposition had no doubt on Farrugia’s ability to represent Malta well at the IMO but had a problem with the dual roles he will be occupying.