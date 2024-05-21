Two young men arrested after breaking into Naxxar house

Two young men have been arrested shortly after they allegedly broke into a Naxxar residence on Monday night.

The men, who are both 18-years-old were found to be in possession of stolen jewellery.

Following a tip to the police, the arrests were made around 2.30am at Triq il-Port Ruman, St Paul's Bay.

The men, who are Maltese and British, were also said to have been in possession of an axe.

The jewellery was taken from a home in Naxxar's Triq Ta' l-Imdawra.

According to the police, the same individuals are suspected of vandalising cars in the vicinity and stealing a car from the same property a few days earlier.

The pair are expected to be arraigned in the coming days.