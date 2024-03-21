[WATCH] Police investigating student’s assault on MCAST lecturer

A police report was filed against a student, who allegedly hit a lecturer on Wednesday afternoon, during a test the class he was taking at MCAST Paola.

A video sent to MaltaToday showed the lecturer visibly angry, screaming at the student to leave his classroom.

After approaching the young man to kick him out of the classroom, the lecturer was seen grabbing a paper on his desk, before the student proceeded to hit the educator.

Reacting to the incident, MCAST said it immediately took action on the incident by filing a police report.

“MCAST has given its full support to the staff member, and disciplinary proceedings are in progress,” a statement read. “We strongly condemn all forms of violence and consider such actions as an intolerable violation of the dignity of employees and students. The College does not, and will not, tolerate violence against any member of our community.”

MCAST said it will be taking a strong stand against such “unacceptable behaviour and the use of violence,” which may result in immediate suspension from MCAST and dismissal from the College.