PN has always made a difference no matter the fora: Bernard Grech

The Nationalist Party will continue working for a better Malta for future generations, leader Bernard Grech told supporters on Sunday.

“The road ahead is a challenging one, but we will keep on fighting against all odds,” Opposition leader Bernard Grech during a part event at the Mdina ditch on Sunday.

Speaking on the coming European Parliament elections, Grech said the PN has always strived to make a difference, no matter the fora it was in.

“In government we made a difference, as we did in the Opposition. We had also made a difference at European level with two MEPs, imagine what we can do with three,” he said. “We have also made a difference at local council level, imagine what we can do with more Nationalist councillors.”

Grech welcomes new President’s speech

Speaking on President Myriam Spiteri Debono’s swearing in speech, the Nationalist leader said he is happy she spoke the way she did.

"Anyone who is part of the problem cannot be part of the solutions. And this is what the President herself said. When the President was speaking in front of our Court, on Victory Day, she clearly stated that we need to clean up our country. She was refering to the murder of Daphne Caruana Galizia," Bernard Grech said.

He also made reference to what he said was a clear lack of commitment from government to address the high cost of living that is affecting the country.

"Why does the Government not address this? Because it is engulfed in corruption instead of leading our country," Bernard Grech concluded.