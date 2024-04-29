Fireworks show for 20th anniversary since EU accession postponed due to strong winds

A fireworks show commemorating Malta's 20th anniversary since joining the EU has been moved due to strong winds predicted to prevail this week.

The show, which also brings to an end the International Fireworks Festival, was scheduled to take place on 30 April in the Grand Harbour, but will now move to 3 May at 9:00pm.

The show is said to include local talent and will involve preparations in the Grand Harbour, as the preparations involved could not move forward due to the fact that they are unsafe to carry out in the current weather conditions.

The public is encouraged to view the fireworks show on Friday, as one can view it from anywhere around the Grand Harbour.