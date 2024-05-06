Alex Agius Saliba: The Nationalist Party is only interested in personal gain

Labour MEP Alex Agius Saliba and MEP candidate Claudette Baldacchino have accused the Nationalist Party of prioritising its personal gain over the national interest.

During a press conference on Monday morning, the two candidates stated that the main goals for the Opposition party in this European election are personal advancement and attacking the government and the country.

“Everyone knows that the ‘selling point’ of the Nationalist MEPs, to curry favour with the establishment, is how much they attack the government,” Agius Saliba said.

Agius Saliba accused the Nationalist Party MEPs of prioritising their career advancement over the interests of Malta during their representation in the European Parliament over the last five years.

He also criticised the party for its ‘constant attacks’ on the government, the people, and the country, noting that they have introduced 14 resolutions against Malta and the Maltese people.

He called the Nationalist Party hypocritical, nothing that Roberta Metsola shook the hand of Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis and praised his reforms within the country whilst he was being faced with heavy criticism and protests due to restrictions of freedom of expression and the rule of law.

Meanwhile, Claudette Abela Baldacchino reminded voters of the time when David Casa wrote to the European Commission, requesting the suspension of funds to Malta or the revocation of its voting rights in the European Council.

“This is how the Nationalist party works, trying to hurt the country to win... but we are different,” she said.

They said the Labour Party’s focus for the upcoming European Elections is to continue seeking Malta’s interests at the European level by working in the country’s interests within the European Union.