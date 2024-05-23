GWU denies press reports of industrial action inside law courts

The General Workers’ Union has denied reports that its stewards were ordering an industrial dispute inside the Maltese law courts.

The GWU said it “firmly denied” having any disputes or ordered industrial actions for its member workers in the Court Services Agency next week.

“The GWU always informs employers, workers, and the media when there are disputes or planned industrial actions. It’s important to note that any actions ordered by the GWU are based on disputes related to the working conditions of its members.

“The GWU urges the journalists who published this misleading story to verify with them before releasing news gathered from social media,” the union said.

Reports that industrial action would take place inside the law courts alleged that strike action would coincide with the prosecution of former prime minister Joseph Muscat, on charges of money laundering associated with the Vitals hospitals PPP.

Repubblika lawyer and former Nationalist MP Jason Azzopardi claimed on social media that a strike was in the offing, with the claim reported by Newsbook Malta “through court sources”.

But the Court Services Agency said there were no issues that had been communicated by the respective unions, or any pending matters suggesting industrial action was in the offing.

Labour propagandist Emanuel Cuschieri has announced plans for a protest outside court when Muscat is formally charged. His former chief of staff Keith Schembri and former minister Konrad Mizzi are amongst those facing criminal charges.