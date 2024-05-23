Hili Ventures to hit €1 billion in revenue in 2024

Hili Ventures, the Malta conglomerate whose businesses partner with Apple, Konecranes, McDonald’s, Microsoft, NCR, Six Senses and many other global brands, is expected to hit revenues of over €1 billion in 2024 for the first time since it was incorporated just over a decade ago.

The group published its 2023 financial statements with registered revenues just short of the billion-euro mark at €987 million, marking an increase of 26% over 2022.

All of the group’s direct operating subsidiaries, including Hili Properties p.l.c. and Breakwater Investments Limited – previously HV Marine – registered growth in varying degrees, with group EBITDA reaching €125 million, compared to €99 million in 2022.

“Last year was a record year for the group, including a major acquisition in Poland, 11 new McDonald’s restaurants across Europe and more than 1,300 people added to the team,” chairman Archie Bethel said. “The results speak for themselves, and we are even more motivated to deliver on the many ambitious projects in our pipeline this year. We pledge to keep delivering real value to our shareholders, while being a good neighbour in the communities in which we operate.”

Chief Executive Officer Melo Hili said, “It is important to recognise that this is ultimately the result of 12,000 people working in diverse teams and industries, across 10 countries, with a common set of values. Seeing everybody’s work pay off, especially after the challenges of the past few years, strengthens our resolve to keep driving market leadership in each industry we operate in.”

Hili Ventures holds a diverse portfolio of businesses and is best known for its major pillar Premier Capital p.l.c., which is the developmental licensee for McDonald’s in Malta, Estonia, Greece, Latvia, Lithuania and Romania, with 185 restaurants across these markets.

The group’s portfolio also includes 1923 Investments p.l.c., which owns iSpot Poland Sp. Z o.o., Poland’s largest Apple Premium Reseller business which has a network of 47 stores and service points across major Polish cities.

The group is now awaiting planning permission for its landmark Six Senses Comino Hotel, an eco-luxury destination.