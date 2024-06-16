Two caught illegally spearfishing red-handed in Mellieħa
Two men were red-handedly caught illegally spearfishing at night in Mellieħa by the Malta Ranger Unit (MRU).
At 10:00pm on Saturday, the NGO said it spotted two men inside Slugs Bay, Aħrax, and promptly alerted the Fisheries Department after identifying the vehicles used by the pair. The swift response from the Fisheries Department was greatly appreciated by the MRU.
Notably, one of the vehicles belonged to an individual previously caught by the Rangers in mid-April for spearfishing at Mistra Bay.
When the spear fishermen emerged from the sea, the Rangers and the Fisheries Official, who had been hiding behind the boulders, surprised them. All their equipment and catch were confiscated, and the individuals were immediately informed that legal action would be taken against them.
The NGO appealed to the public to check with the relevant authorities when carrying out activities that may have a negative impact on the environment.