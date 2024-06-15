Criminal charges filed in Gozo over match fixing case

Criminal charges have been filed in Gozo’s court ahead of the expected arraignment of two players on match-fixing charges in the coming days.

The criminal charges related to bribery and corruption in sporting events were filed at the same time that the Malta Football Association launched disciplinary proceedings against Qala Saints FC, its outfield player Manuel Xerri and Żebbuġ Rovers goalkeeper Leonard Camilleri.

The players have also been suspended until their appearance before the MFA’s Disciplinary and Ethics Committee on Wednesday, together with Qala Saints FC.

The charges come after a joint investigation, conducted by the MFA Integrity Office and the police, into a GFA Division One match between Nadur Youngsters and Qala Saints at the Gozo Stadium in March, which had ended in a 1-1 draw.

The Malta FA is accusing the club and the two footballers of attempting to bribe a Nadur Youngsters player. Nadur Youngsters took the GFA Division One title, topping the table, two points ahead of Qala Saints.

MFA Integrity Officer Herman Mula said the arrangement appeared to have been made before the two clubs’ encounter on March 17.

A Qala Saints player had allegedly organised the approach to Xerri and Camilleri in a bid to give his club the advantage.

Xerri, Camilleri, and Qala Saints are scheduled to appear before the Malta FA’s Board Control Disciplinary and Ethics Committee to address the accusations.

Mula confirmed that the Malta FA Integrity Unit had begun disciplinary proceedings against both Camilleri and Xerri as well as against the Division One side. Camilleri and Xerri have been suspended from football activities until their hearing before the MFA board next week.

Inspector Wayne Borg is prosecuting, while lawyers Frank Athony Tabone and Shazoo Ghaznavi will be assisting Leonard Camilleri and Manuel Xerri, respectively, in the impending criminal proceedings.