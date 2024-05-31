KM Malta Airlines launches mobile app

KM Malta Airlines has launched a new mobile app for travellers to manage their travels from their smartphones.

Among its features, the app allows users to search and book flights, ensuring that all necessary arrangements can be made with just a few taps on their devices.

Additionally, the app provides management of active bookings, allowing users to view and modify their travel details as needed. The check-in process through the app saves valuable time at the airport, ensuring a smooth start to the journey. By integrating secure payment options, customers can confidently book their flights, knowing that their transactions are protected.

Available for download on both iOS and Android platforms, the app offers a comprehensive tool for all travel needs. The app aims to make every stage of the passenger journey easier, more efficient, and more seamless.

The launch of the KM Malta Airlines mobile app marks an important milestone in the airline’s digital strategy.

