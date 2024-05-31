Luqa hangar acquired by easyJet

Aviation giant easyJet has acquired a hangar from SR Technics, thus gaining a foothold in the local aviation maintenance, repair and overhaul (MRO) sector.

SR Technics’ employees are set to be transferred to easyJet, as is the company’s hangar, which hosted a visit by the Prime Minister on Friday.

During his visit, Robert Abela said that government will continue to support the MRO sector, as he noted that the sector adds some €50 million in value to the Maltese economy. He said that the aviation sector is strong as it is aided by entities such as Malta Enterprise, India and Transport Malta.

Abela thanked SR Technics for their presence in Malta over the years, noting that they have trained numerous Maltese workers. He also reminded that three big players in the aviation industry already have facilities in Malta.

Meanwhile, easyJet COO David Morgan expressed his satisfaction with the company’s move in Malta, as he noted that the acquisition means that easyJet will have more than 100 employees in the country.

Economy minister Silvio Schembri was also present during the visit, as he spoke of the infrastructural investments that are pulling Maltese workers to the industry.