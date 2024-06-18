Enemalta says maintenance work on Malta-Sicily interconnector ‘successfully completed’

The maintenance work on the Malta – Sicily interconnector switchgear was successfully completed late Monday afternoon, Enemalta said on Tuesday.

The servicing commenced on Sunday morning on the switchgear at the Magħtab terminal station.

Enemalta scheduled the maintenance operation at the terminal stations to mitigate a fault that had developed earlier. During testing operations at 6.08pm on Sunday evening, a number of distribution feeders tripped, subsequently causing a trip in a number of machines at the Delimara plant. This affected several zones in different localities.

“The situation stabilised in less than an hour, and full supply was restored by 7.26pm,” Enemalta said in Tuesday’s statement.

Over the past 24 hours, Enemalta’s teams of engineers and technicians continued

with the scheduled works at Magħtab, addressed the root cause of the trip and

assisted customers who required its assistance. “In this regard, Enemalta thanks its

employees for their continuous work.”

READ ALSO: Miriam Dalli: PN’s ‘scaremongering campaign’ on power cuts must stop