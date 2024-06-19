Israeli ambassador to Malta meets with Parliament's Foreign Affairs Committee

Israel’s ambassador to Malta, Zeev Boker, attended a meeting with the Permanent Committee for Foreign and European Affairs in Parliament on Wednesday.

During their meeting, Boker expressed satisfaction at the fact that Malta’s relationship with Israel remains very good, noting that the two countries can still “be friends” even though they might not agree on everything. He further said that the relationship does not mean that Malta cannot “be friends with the Palestinians.”

Boker bemoaned the situation in his home country, stathat the situation is fragile, and even close to escalation, as he referred to the possibility of conflict on Israel’s northern border which it shares with Lebanon.

He described Lebanon as “a hostage” of Hezbollah, adding that Iran is using the situation to get closer than ever to having military nuclear capabilities. Boker said that this posed an existential threat for Israel, certain Arab countries, as well as the Western community. He added that should Iran reach this milestone, Malta would be within its reach, before saying that Malta “is not on the target list but nobody can exclude anything.”

Meanwhile, the Committee’s president Edward Zammit Lewis as well as Beppe Fenech Adami both expressed concern over the ongoing situation in Israel.

Committee member Mario de Marco also intervened, as he noted that the entire region is spiralling out of control. He appealed to Boker and to the Jewish people, as he said that as a people who’ve suffered atrocities, they have a duty to ensure that others don’t suffer in the same way.

De Marco criticised the Israeli government over its position that a two-state solution is no solution at all. “The only lasting solution is a two-state solution,” De Marco added.

In his final intervention, the Israeli ambassador wished to add that most of the casualty numbers being quoted in the news come from Hamas sources. Boker further downplayed how Israel “is dealing” with terrorist attacks.

Boker reiterated Israel’s “strong commitment for peace,” telling the committee that he does indeed, “share some of your pessimistic views.”