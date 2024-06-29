Mellieħa will have a PN mayor following independent candidate's decision

In a statement, Borg Cuschieri noted that the last election's result was "extraordinary," as he stated that the PL offered him the position of mayor if he joined them.

He explained that he had proposed to split the legislature's leadership in half, where the first two and a half years would see a PN candidate serving as mayor, while he would take over for the rest of the legislature.

READ ALSO: PN expects mayorships in Birkirkara and Mellieha - Bernard Grech

"This kept being refused and we've compromised that for the coming five years, Gabriel Micallef would serve as mayor and I will serve as vice-mayor," Borg Cuschieri stated. Gabriel Micallef contested the last elections on the PN ticket.

The independent candidate noted that the decision was not easy, but he took the decision with Mellieħa's electorate in mind.

He clarified that he was and will remain independent, and the decision did not mean that he was forming a coalition with the PN.

PN welcomes agreement

In a statement, the PN welcomed the agreement which will see its candidate lead Mellieħa's local council for the next five years.

The PN stated that Mellieħa's councillors agreed that they will implement the PN's electoral manifesto, as they will "consider" every other proposal made during the electoral campaign.