Police find 60 people living in Malta irregularly

Police have arrested 60 people who were found to be living in Malta irregularly.

In a statement on Monday, the police said that the individuals were discovered during inspections, and that they were taken to a detention centre until they can be taken back to their country of origin, or a country where they can reside.

Police said that workers from the Detention Services Agency were also present during some of the inspections.

They noted that such enforcement exercises are continuous, and that they will keep being carried out by the police and other entities.