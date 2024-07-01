Infrastructure Malta announces road works in Triq tal-Barrani

Infrastructure Malta (IM) announced that it will carry out changes in the Tal-Barrani link road that is aimed to better organise traffic management.

IM said that it aims to conclude the works before the beginning of the next scholastic year. These works had been announced at the beginning of 2023 by ex-transport minister Aaron Farrugia, and were supposed to have started during the second half of last year.

The works will see vehicles that drive from Tarxien onto Triq tal-Barrani towards Żejtun will do this by using a new lane which means they won’t be stopped by traffic lights.

Access will once again be given to vehicles coming from Żejtun to Bulebel, after this road has been closed for some time. Vehicles travelling from Bulebel to Żejtun can keep doing so, as no changes will impact this route.

Meanwhile, commuters driving from Żabbar to Valletta will pass through Triq Ħal Tarxien and Triq tal-Ħotba before merging into Triq il-Barrani. This means that they will need to pass by the St James Hospital.

Tal-Barrani road is a main connecting route for the localities of Tarxien, Fgura, Żabbar, Żejtun, Għaxaq and the Bulebel industrial estate. It is also an important link road to Marsaxlokk and Birżebbuġa.

A section of the road is also prone to flooding whenever it rains despite the presence of a large reservoir in the vicinity.

Infrastructure Malta did not announce when the works will begin.