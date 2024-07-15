Parliament rises for summer recess

The Maltese parliament rose for its summer recess on Monday, and will reconvene on 7 October.

The last session took place this afternoon with a number of parliamentary votes held over a pending Bills.

Addressing the House for her adjournment speech, Government Whip Naomi Cachia said Malta is a “vibrant country”, and that has to reflect in parliament’s work.

She said a lot of work carried out by parliament, its staff and its committees are underappreciated, saying its work has to reflect “today’s realities.”

Cachia said the committee parameters must be widened to include modern realities such as Artificial Intelligence, education, science, sport and mental health. “These are realities which the country’s highest institution must discuss.”

“We must also have debates without votes. The legislative process is important but we have to discuss bread and butter issues. We should be in the driving seat of policy,” the Whip said. “When you do not change, you risk becoming irrelevant.”

The MP also called for a wider parliamentary reform, stating the parliament’s potential is sometimes held back by partisan interests. “Sometimes you think twice about proposing something because you know your words risk being manipulated and twisted.”

On the European Parliament election, Cachia said people were predicting wide voter apathy “but instead politicians were given a warning by the electorate.”

“The political class must remain close to the people. When there is anger, we must ensure we do not bow our heads to populism,” she concluded.