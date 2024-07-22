PN says emergency services outsourcing carried out ‘without a plan’

Government is outsourcing emergency services without a plan, the PN said.

The statement was made by Opposition spokesperson Adrian Delia in reaction to government extending the deadline for proposal submission by a week.

The government last week issued an urgent call to the private sector to outsource emergency care following pressure on the service at Mater Dei Hospital.

The deadline is now set for this Friday, 26 July, at 10am. It was originally set for 19 July.

Delia said on Monday that extending the call is confirmation of what the PN had been saying over outsourcing being carried out without a plan.

He stated decisions on “such an important sector” have to be made for the long-term, and the good of the Maltese people.

