Race for Labour’s deputy leader party affairs starts taking shape

Jason Micallef and Claudette Abela Baldacchino have strongly suggested they will be contesting for the role of Labour deputy leader party affairs.

Micallef’s name was first touted publicly earlier today by Labour MEP Daniel Attard who said the former secretary general was the ideal choice for the post.

Later, in comments to the Times of Malta, Micallef said he is “seriously considering” contesting for the post, saying he was “overwhelmed” by the feedback he was getting.

In a television interview on F Living last week, Micallef spoke of the need for renewal in the party. He said the party needed to reconnect with the people and serve as the prodding stick for the government.

He had also hinted that the party had lost touch with its grassroots, something that would fall within the remit of the deputy leader for party affairs.

Micallef was secretary general between 2003 and 2008 when the party was led by Alfred Sant. He was re-elected secretary general soon after Joseph Muscat became leader in 2008 but the post was abolished a year later to make way for the unelected post of CEO.

Micallef has recently insisted on the need to re-introduce the post of secretary general but ruled out any interest in it when interviewed on F Living.

Micallef appears to enjoy significant grassroots support for the deputy leadership post although others may also put their hat in the ring.

Former Labour MEP Claudette Abela Baldacchino indicated on Wednesday she may contest the post of deputy leader party affairs.

In a Facebook post, Abela Baldacchino said she strongly believed the post should be occupied for the first time in the party’s history by a woman.

“Whether it is me or someone else makes no difference. I have worked for many years within the party. I served everywhere. I know the party and it knows me. The time has come for us to act,” she said.

Abela Baldacchino, who briefly served as MEP between 2103 and 2014, unsuccessfully contested the MEP election last month. She previously served as a local councillor for the PL in Qrendi and was president of Nisa Laburisti, the PL’s women’s group, between 2014 and 2018.

The Labour Party will be electing two deputy leaders on 13 September after Daniel Micallef and Chris Fearne announced they are stepping down.

The post of deputy leader for party affairs, currently occupied by Micallef, cannot be contested by members of parliament and party functionaries have pushed back against a proposal floated by Robert Abela to change the statute in this regard.

On the other hand, the post of deputy leader for parliamentary affairs can only be contested by MPs with Ian Borg emerging as the strong favourite. It remains unclear so far whether Borg will be contested if he decides to go for it.

In both races, the candidate who obtains 50%+1 of delegate votes in the first round is elected deputy leader. If nobody passes the threshold, a run-off takes place the day after between the top two candidates in each race.