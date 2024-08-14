Health Warning for undeclared ingredients in Dulano product

The Environmental Health Directorate within the Superintendence of Public Health has issued a public warning regarding the Dulano product labeled Wurstel Servelade affumicati. This product has been found to contain undeclared milk and eggs, posing a risk to individuals with allergies or intolerances to these ingredients.

The specific lot affected is 0009274001, with a best before date of 19/09/2024.

Consumers are advised not to consume this product.For further information, the public can contact the Health Inspectorate Services between 8:00 a.m. and 2:30 p.m. on telephone number 21337333 or by email [email protected]