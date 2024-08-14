Health Warning for undeclared ingredients in Dulano product
The Environmental Health Directorate has issued an alert for the Dulano product labeled Wurstel Servelade affumicati due to undeclared ingredients
The Environmental Health Directorate within the Superintendence of Public Health has issued a public warning regarding the Dulano product labeled Wurstel Servelade affumicati. This product has been found to contain undeclared milk and eggs, posing a risk to individuals with allergies or intolerances to these ingredients.
The specific lot affected is 0009274001, with a best before date of 19/09/2024.
Consumers are advised not to consume this product.For further information, the public can contact the Health Inspectorate Services between 8:00 a.m. and 2:30 p.m. on telephone number 21337333 or by email [email protected]