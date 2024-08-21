Legal professionals blast 'lack of compassion', policy change at Identità

A number of immigration lawyers and legal procurators have raised alarm over a recent shift in policy at Identità, which they claim is causing significant hardship for third-country nationals seeking employment in Malta.

The group explained that under current rules, third-country nationals can apply for work permits while residing outside Malta. Once their application is approved, they receive an "Approval in Principle" letter, granting them 180 days to travel to Malta and present themselves to the Identità agency to finalise their work permit application. However, the lawyers highlight that this 180-day period was unrealistic for many applicants due to lengthy visa processing times in their home countries.

They noted that individuals who finally secure their visa to enter Malta often find that their Approval in Principle letter has expired, leaving them in a vulnerable position. Until recently, such cases were handled with some leniency, allowing those with a valid visa to proceed with their work permit application even if their letter had expired.

However, in the past few days, Identità has reportedly adopted a stricter stance. According to the immigration lawyers, individuals arriving in Malta with a valid visa but an expired Approval in Principle letter are now being informed that their visas are being immediately revoked.

The legal professionals stressed that this abrupt policy change has caused significant distress among those affected, many of whom have waited months to secure their visa only to face unexpected obstacles upon arrival in the country.

The lawyers describe this new approach as "an alarming disregard" for the challenges faced by third-country nationals. They argue that the change exacerbates existing problems within the immigration system and damages the trust that these individuals place in Maltese institutions.

The collective has also condemned the practice of bringing third-country nationals to Malta under what they describe as "false pretenses" or any form of exploitation. They stress that such actions not only betray the trust of those seeking a better life but also tarnish Malta's reputation as a fair and just society.

In response to these developments, the lawyers are calling for an immediate review of the policy. They urge Identità to adopt a more compassionate and logical approach that takes into account the practical challenges of meeting the 180-day deadline due to visa processing delays. They demand that the agency stop revoking visas in cases where the Approval in Principle letter has expired for reasons beyond the applicant's control, and instead find a more humane solution.

The collective has also appealed to relevant authorities to intervene and address the situation promptly.