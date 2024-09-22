Residents protest takeover of public spaces by businesses

A number of residents and activists took to the street in protest of what they say is widespread public encroachment across Malta.

The protest “Il-Bankini taċ-Ċittadini” (the pavements belong to the citizens) was organised by Moviment Graffitti and Flimkien għal Ambjent Aħjar, alongside a coalition of residents.

The protest sought to address the ongoing encroachment despite government promises to tackle the issue, "We are fed up with empty promises," said one activist. "The balance between business interests and public access is non-existent."

The protest began on Merchants Street, a location which highlights the problem, where rows of tables and chairs have taken over pedestrian pathways.

Participants carried placards with messages like “Enforcement not mockery” and “Where’s the balance?” emphasising their frustration with the current situation.

The activists pointed out that their demands for a revision of laws governing outdoor catering areas and greater transparency from the Lands Authority have largely been ignored.

They expressed concern that public spaces, including pavements and beaches, are increasingly dominated by commercial furniture, leaving little room for residents to enjoy these areas.

Residents from various towns, including Sliema and Marsaskala, joined the protest, voicing their discontent over the obstruction of public pathways.

They clarified that they do not oppose outdoor dining but insist that it should not come at the expense of public access. "The abuse of public land has become the norm," one resident remarked.

The march concluded in front of the Lands Authority, where activists called for scrutiny on how encroachment permits are issued. They stressed that without proper oversight, public spaces will continue to be compromised for private gain.