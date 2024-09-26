Lydia Abela meets US First Lady Jill Biden

Lydia Abela, wife of Prime Minister Robert Abela met with First Lady of the United States Jill Biden.

The two met during an organised meeting by the US First Lady in New York.

Diplomats and heads of state are in New York for the UN’s annual assembly.

On Wednesday, Prime Minister Robert Abela discussed multilateralism, the UN charter, and a shared commitment to humanity during global crises during his speech at the UN Security Council.