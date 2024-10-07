President receives courtesy call by the Duke and Duchess of Edinburgh

President Myriam Spiteri Debono received a courtesy call by the Duke and Duchess of Edinburgh on Monday.

The Royal Highnesses, the Duke and Duchess of Edinburgh are visiting the country from the 7 to the 10 October to mark the 60th anniversary of Malta’s independence. On 21 September Malta marked the 60th anniversary of independence from Britain.

“The President discussed the excellent bilateral ties between Malta and the United Kingdom, the Commonwealth, and the deep connection that exists between Malta and the British Royal family,” a statement by the Office of the President read.

Their Royal Highnesses recalled their previous visits to Malta and the personal connection of the late Majesty Queen Elizabeth II with the Maltese islands and its people, having spent her first years of marriage living on the island in Villa Gwardamangia.

The Duke and Duchess were also welcomed at Castille by by the Prime Minister Robert Abela, and Spouse of the Prime Minister, Lydia Abela.

The Duke of Edinburgh, Edward, is King Charles’s youngest brother. He married Sophie Helen Rhys-Jones in 1999. They were conferred the titles of Duke and Duchess of Edinburgh in March last year by King Charles.