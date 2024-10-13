Gozo NGO Siġar host first tree planting event in Nadur

Volunteers from Siġar, a new Gozitan voluntary organisation, hosted their first tree-planting event in Nadur on Saturday.

"With less than 1% of tree cover in our country, we believe there are many potential opportunities for small-scale tree planting projects within Gozo villages, complementing any larger afforestation projects and tree planting strategies currently supported by the local councils and the Ministry for Gozo,” the NGO said.

The initiative, which took place outside Ta’ Kenuna Tower and Gardens in Nadur, saw participation from local officials, including the Nadur mayor Edward Said.

Tree expert Joseph Bonello from the Gozo Ministry was also present, teaching attendees how to "plant the right tree, in the right way, in the right place."

“Planting indigenous trees, particularly in urban settings, can help in the fight against climate change and support biodiversity. Trees absorb carbon emissions, releasing clean energy which decreases temperatures, and provides shade and shelter.

Indigenous trees are suited to Gozo’s climate conditions and soil types and once planted, often require less water and fertiliser than non-native species,” the NGO said.

Siġar said the NGO is committed to providing volunteers with hands-on experience in planting and nurturing young trees despite Malta's challenging climate conditions. They plan to engage local schools and community members in ongoing tree planting activities, emphasising the importance of regular care for the trees during their initial growth phase.

Siġar also looks to conduct similar events across all Gozo villages in the future: “We will work to cultivate a greener future for Gozo's residents and aims to increase the number of healthy trees planted on the island of Gozo.”