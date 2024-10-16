Parliament to adjourn early in respect of Daphne Caruana Galizia

At the request of Opposition Leader Bernard Grech, Parliament will adjourn an hour early today in respect of murdered journalist Daphne Caruana Galizia.

In Wedneday’s session, Opposition Leader Bernard Grech said the assassination of Daphne Caruana Galizia is a moment in political history that should not be forgotten.

“We should keep working to ensure the truth prevails and to make sure journalists are protected and given the tools to works toward revealing that truth,” the Opposition leader told the House.

The Opposition requested that Parliament adjourn at 5:45pm to send a message that it is not a normal situation, and also to allow MPs to attend activities related to the commemoration in Valletta.

Deputy Prime Minister Ian Borg said government had no objection to the Opposition’s request.