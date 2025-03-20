[PHOTOS] Archbishop Emeritus Paul Cremona lies in state at St John’s Co-Cathedral

The first members of the public began filing into St John’s Co-Cathedral to visit Archbishop Emeritus Paul Cremona lying in state.

Cremona passed away late on Tuesday.

Cremona, who was 79 years old, dedicated his life to the Catholic Church, serving as Archbishop of Malta from January 2007, until his resignation in October 2014, at the age of 68.

The funeral for the former archbishop will be held on Saturday 22 March in Valletta at 9:30am at St John’s Co-Cathedral.