Former archbishop Paul Cremona dies

Archbishop Emeritus Paul Cremona passed away late on Tuesday.

Cremona, who was 79 years old, dedicated his life to the Catholic Church, serving as archbishop of Malta from January 2007, until his resignation in October 2014, at the age of 68.

The church announced in a statement that he passed away on Tuesday at 11:55pm at Mater Dei Hospital.

In a statement, the church said that it is mourning the death of the beloved Cremona.

He will be laid to rest on Saturday at 9:30am in St John's Co-Cathedral.

During his time as archbishop, Cremona saw the Church facing up to some of its most momentous of challenges, with the campaign to introduce divorce somewhat undermining the influence of the Maltese church. A year later, it was a weaker voice, barely audible, that opposed civil unions and gay adoptions.

Reacting to Cremona's passing, Maltese Ambassador to the Vatican, Frank Zammit said that his death is a big loss for the Maltese church.