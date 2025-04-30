Government launches Unreal Engine Education Pathways project

Economy minister Silvio Schembri on Wednesday launched the Unreal Engine Education Pathways project.

The initiative is designed to harness the potential of Malta’s youths and open doors to the video game development industry through training in the Unreal Engine game engine.

“We are committed to building a country cantered on talent, offering our youths every opportunity to thrive in innovative fields,” the minister said.

The program, in collaboration with international company Epic Games, creators of the popular Unreal Engine, forms part of the government’s ongoing efforts to strengthen technological and creative skills in Malta. It also aims to expand the digital economy and immersive content sectors. Epic Games is behind widely successful video games, such as Fortnite.

The initiative is driven by the Interactive Media Academy, which is part of Gaming Malta’s strategy to ensure the training is practical, informed by industry experience, and aligned with future job market needs. The Interactive Media Academy will collaborate with leading companies in the sector, offering masterclasses led by industry professionals.

“In 2019, we launched a strategy for video game development and esports, new economic niches in which we have invested in. We promised then to invest in our youth, so they have a future in these industries, and we are doing just that. Today, we already have a strong ecosystem made up of various companies and workers operating in video game development and esports, and this initiative will further strengthen that sector,” Schembri said.

He said the initiative reflects government’s vision for Malta to not only be participant in the digital sector but to be a leader.

“We are building a future grounded in Maltese values, knowledge, and creativity. This is also a key part of Malta Vision 2050, the government’s long-term plan to create an economic model based on innovation, value added, and talent. In this vision, Malta is placing sectors like gaming, interactive media, and digital creativity at the core of its future economic development. Malta believes in its youth. We are not just creating opportunities for them, but also building a sustainable economy that will help them reach their full potential here in Malta,” he said.

Ivan Filletti, CEO of Gaming Malta, added, “Education and the development of new economic sectors go hand in hand. This is the only way we can prepare future generations to be part of the rapidly growing digital economy. Today, Gaming Malta has taken a significant step in this direction by officially launching the training pathway for one of the world’s leading game engines—Unreal Engine by Epic Games.”