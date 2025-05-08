Terry Muscat tells podcast hosts: Donate profits to Puttinu and legal action will be dropped

The saga involving Terry Muscat and Bajd u Bejken has taken another twist, after she said legal action would be dropped if the show’s profits are donated to Puttinu.

“I’m willing to drop the charges, but on one condition: that every cent the team earned from ticket sales for that show be donated in full to Puttinu Cares, with no deductions whatsoever — meaning the team should cover all expenses themselves,” she said on Facebook.

Muscat was the target of a joke which she said is transphobic during a live show last weekend.

The joke, a skit for ‘best anus’, saw audience members being shown three nominees: OnlyFans model Rachel Thake, PN MP Karol Aquilina, and Muscat. An image displayed beneath Muscat’s photo featured a rear view of a person with a penis.

On Wednesday, co-host JD Patrick, who is also a radio host on public broadcaster radio station Magic, announced he would be stepping down from Bajd u Bejken, and apologised to Terry Muscat. He insisted the joke was not transphobic.

Muscat said legal charges would be dropped if profits from last weekend’s show are donated to Puttinu Cares.

“Once they accept this condition, I’m also ready to meet them face-to-face, in a civil and respectful manner, to clear everything up and close this chapter maturely,” she said.

