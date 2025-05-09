US ambassador tells senate hearing: Malta could become American LNG exports destination

Malta has the potential to become a destination for American LNG exports, nominee for US Ambassador to Malta Somers Farkas told a Senate hearing on Thursday.

“I will work to increase US and Maltese economic ties with the goal of promoting opportunities for United States trade and investment, including in the energy sector,” she said.

Farkas, a model and philanthropist, was a member of President Donald Trump’s Commission on White House Fellowships.

In his announcement, Trump had praised Farkas for her extensive charitable efforts, stating that she "has raised millions of dollars for charity," including organisations such as the American Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (ASPCA), the Alzheimer’s Association, Lighthouse Guild, the New York Women’s Foundation, and the New York City Police Foundation.

Opening her speech by thanking the US President, Farkas said if accepted to serve in the post, she would advance Trump’s “America First priorities”.

“Together we will unleash her glorious destiny,” she said, before thanking God, his son and the Holy Spirit for saving the life of “our great president”.

Moving on to her priorities if made ambassador, she said her first priority will be that of protecting the safety and welfare of United States citizens living or traveling in Malta.

“I will also ensure the promotion of regional peace, security, and stability. Simply, Malta is integral to the European Union,” she told the Senate.

Somers Farkas said America and Malta share a common interest in safeguarding freedom of navigation. “If confirmed, I will work to solidify our cooperation with Malta to advance America’s interests on regional security and multilateral issues.”

Another priority she said she would be working on is the fight against transnational crime, the strengthening of international law enforcement agency cooperation, and the stemming of illegal migration.

“If confirmed, I will enhance our cooperation with Malta to counter nefarious activities, including illicit financing, smuggling, and sanctions evasion,” she said.

Farkas's hearing can be seen in full here.